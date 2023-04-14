Run, hide, fight: UKPD offers guidance on active aggressor threats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the country’s latest mass shooting arriving at Kentucky’s doorstep, many wonder what they would do if found in a similar situation.

According to recent stats from the FBI, those situations are happening more and more.

Active aggressor incidents in the U.S. jumped 52.5% between 2020 and 2021.

Hosting their annual active aggressor training, UK police urged the community to learn how to protect themselves in a worst-case scenario.

“Safety is not just the police's responsibility,” said UK Police Chief Joe Monroe. “It's a shared responsibility. We have to think of it as citizens. Wherever we go it's part of our responsibility to think about safety.”

Following the FBI’s “run, hide, fight” strategy, UK Police offered the following guidance if faced with an active aggressor.

Run away, evacuating the building if possible.



Leave your belongings behind

Call 911

Keep your hands visible to law enforcement

If you can’t run, find a place to hide.

Lock door and barricade with furniture

Silence phone

Remain in place until you receive the “all clear”

If evacuation and hiding are not possible, fight.

Attempt to disrupt or incapacitate aggressor with whatever is at your disposal

Commit to your actions

For more information and training, visit FBI.org/survive. For UK campus-specific questions, visit police.uky.edu.