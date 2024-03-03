Rupp Arena hosts final UK women’s sports takeover

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Big Blue Nation flocked to Rupp Arena on a Sunday afternoon for the final women’s sports takeover event.

With Memorial Coliseum under construction, Rupp Arena played host to women’s basketball, fall volleyball, and gymnastics throughout this 2023-2024 sports season. The sea of blue cheered on the Kentucky gymnasts as they competed against Florida, rocking the roof and making another statement: women’s sports are growing.

“It's definitely growing exponentially in Kentucky,” said one fan, Missy Booker. “I think in just the last ten years you've definitely seen, just, the interest in it alone grow. You can see, by today, there's so many people out here to support UK”

UK Gymnastics celebrated its senior day, and fans packed the lower bowl in Rupp Arena.

Booker said, “This is a very good day, isn't it? We've been excited to come support UK. They've been doing awesome this year, and to be able to bring them to a bigger competition.”

Event organizers expected around 8,500 fans for the event. Rupp ended up hosting over 10,000.

Another fan, Rana Thompson, added, “I think it's just a huge inspiration to see this many people come out and support a women's sport. It's finally taking off, so it's a good thing to see”

March kicks off Women’s History Month, and an afternoon at Rupp Arena for a gymnastics event was a perfect way for many to kick off the month.

On days like these, families gathered for some cheap fun. Little ones made memories, and young girls watched as their gym heroes tumbled across the floor.