Sadowski-Synnott unseats Anderson in slopestyle, USA's Marino grabs silver

New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott ascended the throne in women's slopestyle Sunday, knocking off two-time defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. who finished ninth, while Anderson's teammate Julia Marino captured silver for Team USA's first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Sadowski-Synnott, 20, hit a huge backside 1080 on the final jump to clinch the victory. The two-time world champion and 2018 Olympic big air bronze medalist cheered with fellow competitors after her winning score of 92.88 was announced. Her gold is New Zealand's first-ever at the Winter Games.

RESULTS

"I tried to think about it last night what it would mean if I managed to land my run and come away with gold, and honestly it feels unreal," Sadowski-Synnott said. "I’m just super proud of where my snowboarding’s come in the last four years and super proud to be Kiwi and show the world what Kiwis are made of."

Connecticut native Marino, who finished 11th at the last Games, put together the run of her career in the second round to jump into first place. The East Coaster and sixth-best qualifier into the final set down a perfect cab double underflip 900 off "The Matrix" and ended with a frontside double cork 1080 on the last hit.

Earlier, the 24-year-old fell on a big 900 attempt on her first run off one of the "Twisted Sisters" skew jumps, but redeemed herself in Run 2 by stomping the rotation on her first jump. She produced a solid Run 3 but fell on a double 1080 attempt, and led the field up until Sadowski-Synnott's competition-ending run.

Reigning world bronze medalist Tess Coady took bronze in her Olympic debut. The Australian tore her ACL in practice during the PyeongChang Games and never competed in qualifying. She improved her Run 1 score in round three by setting down with precision a frontside double cork 1080 with a late hip whip.

Anderson, who fell on two of her runs and was knocked off line on a quarter-pipe hit in the other, has another chance to earn a medal in big air — qualifying for that event begins Feb. 14, the evening of Feb. 13 in the Eastern U.S.

The 31-year-old's attempt to three-peat didn't go as planned. Entering the final as the fifth-best qualifer, she fell early on her first run trying to switch 360 off the "Shred Shed." In Run 2, she hit a slow-rotating frontside 720 on the first jump then opted to use the quarter-pipe within "The Matrix" section but got stuck, only getting around a 360 out of what appeared to be a Rodeo 540.

Anderson was clean through the rail section on her third and final run but had an uncharacteristic bounce landing off the left-side "Twisted Sisters" jump as she tried to throw down a double 1080. She could be heard saying "not this time" at the bottom as she hugged her competitors.