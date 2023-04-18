Saint Joseph Hospital introduces virtual nursing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As a virtual RN, Corey Ross is able to communicate with patients in Lexington from where he lives hundreds of miles away in Indiana.

He's part of the new Virtually Integrated Care program at Saint Joseph Hospital, which was introduced on the hospital's third floor in December.

The new model is available 24/7 to patients. With one tap of a screen, patients and their families can connect to a virtual nurse within one to two minutes.

The hospital is one of a few in the country pioneering the program.

"I think virtual nursing allows for patients in our care to take the forefront," Ross said. "Because now all of a sudden it allows for patients and their families to at any point in time raise a hand, ask a question, reach out about tests they're going to have, procedures they're gonna go through, or medications they might receive."

Though he's remote, Ross collaborates with in-person staff including doctors, pharmacists, physical therapists, and the nursing team.

He can take on more patients than a typical bedside caregiver, anywhere from ten to 15 a day.

Hospital staff describe Virtually Integrated Care as a "gamechanger" with the ability to address staffing shortages in health care.

"There's a shortage everywhere with nurses, and so having this extra set of eyes and ears is being able to have our bedside team take on a little more patient load," said director of nursing Amanda Anderson.

Even as technology improves, the hospital says commitment to patient privacy remains the same. Virtual nurses always ask before joining a call.

CommonSpirit Health developed the technology used in the program.