Santa's helpers at UK Healthcare help distribute hundreds of toys to Kentucky kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It might not be Santa’s sleigh, but volunteers at UK Healthcare loaded up buses and trailers Friday morning to deliver Christmas presents to kids in need.

It was all for the annual Circle of Love event held every year at the hospital. All of the presents are donated by employees in the healthcare system. The gifts are then distributed to children in ten different counties in central Kentucky.

“UK Healthcare employees are so generous,” said Jennifer Lowery, who helped coordinate the event. “They go above and beyond the wish list.”

The program started in the 1980s and went virtual for the pandemic in 2020. But despite the changes through the years, Lowery said UK employees never stopped sharing the magic of Christmas with kids all across the Bluegrass.

“So many things have been canceled,” she said. “But this program has been going on so long, so I’m glad we got to continue doing it this year.”

Volunteers estimated there were thousands of gifts for at least 500 kids in Fayette, Bourbon, Woodford, Anderson, and Jessamine Counties, among others.