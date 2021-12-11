Scammers are targeting online shoppers in unique ways this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More people than ever are online shopping this holiday season, but that's also created the perfect opportunity for scammers.

The Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker reported online scams nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020.

Convenience, the pandemic, and supply chain concerns are contributing to the influx in online shoppers.

Krista Kouns with AT&T says scammers are taking advantage of the increased traffic online.

"Cyber criminals never take a day off during the holiday season," said Kouns.

She says shipping delays are also contributing to consumer's willingness to take greater risks.

"A lot of people are waiting on these packages, and it could be an easy time to prey on these people," said Kouns. "Everybody's going to these different websites to try to get their items in time for the holidays."

There are also other purchase scams out there like claims from familiar companies that there's something wrong with your order or account.

"You might get a text message just saying something about your online account or your payment or anything like that with a link embedded in a message or an email," said Kouns. "You want to look for misspellings, maybe low-resolution images, or different, not the correct website."

Kouns says companies will never ask for your pin number via text or email. If there are any doubts, she suggests contacting the company directly.

Purchase scams accounted for nearly 40% of all scams reported to the Better Business Bureau in 2020.

Here is her full list of tips:

