School board candidates face questions from student panel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday night, three people hoping to fill a vacant seat on the Fayette County Board of Education went before students, parents, and the public to answer questions about how they would handle the job.

Marilyn Clark, William Swope, and Edward Dixon took questions from a panel of students.

Clark is a supplier diversity manager at the University of Kentucky. Swope is a retired state fire marshal and former assistant fire chief. Dixon is a decision support analyst at the University of Kentucky. They answered questions about making schools safer, creating an equitable experience for all students, online learning, and mental health in schools.

"I want to hear how they acknowledge injustices and how they see diversity. I really want to see that, because I'm from Venezuela, so I really want to see how they… their efforts to hire new teachers or staff that I can relate to," said Isabella Martos, a Henry Clay High School student.

"What I liked about them is their confidence and that they reflected on their personal experience on the questions we asked them," said Lafayette High School student Alikhan Alipov.

As the students think about what they want to see in their schools, there are specific qualities they want to see in whoever takes the seat.

"Someone who has a grasp on the issues that are at hand, such as mental health, public safety, stuff like that. Someone who wants to be involved and give back to the community," said Tates Creek High School student Abby Howell.

The board expects to make a selection by January 27. Whoever is selected will serve until the next general election in November.