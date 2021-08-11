Science Hill Independent School District parents react: Voicemail calling Gov. Beshear 'liberal lunatic' sent district-wide

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A voicemail sent to parents Tuesday night before the first day of school in the Science Hill School District not only let students and parents know to wear masks, it also included some personal feelings towards the Governor's masking executive order.

"Parents, good afternoon. As you already know and probably have already heard this, 'liberal lunatic' that we have up in Frankfort has signed another executive order mandating masks for all students and adults in schools," the voicemail stated.

LEX 18 reached out to the Science Hill school district for comment on the voicemail but has yet to get a response.

Parents from Pulaski County shared their thoughts about the voicemail sent via OneCall on social media.

While some parents seemed in favor of the voicemail other parents shared their discomfort.

One parent shared she and her two daughters went to a recent school open house and they were the only people wearing masks.

She says she's relieved by the Governor's executive order but acknowledges she's in the minority.

"Just completely shocked that that's what went out to all the families, cause at the very least that alienated a lot of people that were very relieved we had a mandate," Stephanie Martin, a Science Hill parent said. "Science Hill is preschool through 8th grade, so 16 of the 20 classes can't get [the vaccine] because of their age. So the odds are not in your favor if nobody's wearing masks."

Martin goes on to say she and her family hate wearing masks but wear them where they're required.

Even before today's executive order, she planned to home-school her children.