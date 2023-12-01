Scoring points: Danville students earning the right to spread cheer

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at Danville High School are learning about the holiday season in a new way this year.

“We have a behavior management application at school called PBIS rewards,” said Assistant Principal Tomma Huguely of their Productive Behavior Intervention and Support program.

Mr. Huguely believes in this program, as he helped create it while working at Lexington’s Traditional Magnet School years ago.

Students can shop for holiday gifts for their loved ones at school, buy gifts donated by the community, and pay for those with “points” earned in school by being good Samaritans and students.

Mr. Huguely offered an example of such during our conversation about the program.

“Thirty minutes before this interview, I had a student show me a picture of another student picking up and cleaning after someone else, so he needs points (the student told Mr. Huguely). This was a student helping another student, so mission accomplished,” he boasted.

And both of those students earned points for their good deeds.

Community members can drop off donated gifts at Danville High School between now and December 13. Then, on the 15th, the students can have their shopping spree, just as they did at the Magnet School when Huguely worked there.

“Just the feeling of accomplishment they were able to take from that was, and hopefully will be with this event, something they hold on to,” Huguely said.

