Scott County Animal Care and Control investigating case of abandoned dogs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two dogs are recovering after Scott County Animal Care and Control said they found them dumped in a cage along the side of the road. Animal control is asking anyone who lives near the intersection of Crumbaugh Road and Lemons Mill Road to check their cameras to see if they can find any clues about who abandoned the dogs Tuesday night.

Nathan Mullikin is the assistant director for Scott County Animal Care and Control. He's the one who was called out around midnight for a report of a kennel along the side of Crumbaugh Road.

"I hate to be so blunt, but it really pisses you off. It really does," Mullikin said.

He said he found the two dogs inside a kennel, apparently dumped there.

"It looks like they've clearly not been cared for properly. They have long nails. They're thin. They're covered in feces and urine," he said.

"They were scared. Even when we got back here, it took them a night to kind of decompress a bit, but I think once they found that they had a warm place to lay and food and water, I think they settled in overnight," Mullikin added.

Workers at the shelter have cleaned up the two pups and given them plenty of treats.

"They seem like nice animals. They just need a little time and someone to love them," Mullikin said.

The dogs will be at the shelter on a five-day hold, just in case somebody does come forward. Outside of that though, they'll be available to adopt starting on Monday.

Mullikin says they're checking into some leads and asking for tips from anyone who might know how these two dogs ended up along the side of the road in that cage. He said abandoning an animal is classified as second-degree animal cruelty in Kentucky.

"There are so many resources nowadays; there's no reason to leave an animal like that or to abuse an animal. If you can't care for it, reach out to your local animal control agency, reach out to your local humane society. These days, there are so many rescues and places, people who are willing to help," Mullikin said.