Scott County grand jury to consider South Carolina fugitive's charges

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The South Carolina fugitive who was finally caught in Scott County appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

43-year-old Nathan Ginter was wanted for failure to appear and unlawful conduct of a child in South Carolina.

According to U.S. Marshals, Ginter is accused of torturing his child by waterboarding them and using a taser on them.

Ginter and his accomplice, Riley Pearson, were on the run in Kentucky for days but were finally found between Cynthiana and Georgetown by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

When found, authorities say Ginter had two AR-15s, two pistols, $60,000 in cash, and 16 fake IDs.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal possession of a forged instrument, among other charges.

In court, his South Carolina case was extradited back to South Carolina, and his Kentucky case was waived to a Scott County grand jury.

Counts one through four of Ginter’s latest charges, the counts related to handguns and firearms, were dismissed.

Ginter is held at the Scott County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

