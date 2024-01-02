Scott County killer Roger McBeath's parole denied

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A decision of a 10-year deferment was made Tuesday morning regarding Roger McBeath's parole.

McBeath appeared in front of a parole board last week via Zoom, where he told the board that he "did not deserve parole" in connection to the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Lyons, and their unborn child nearly 20 years ago.

McBeath and his girlfriend at the time, Dena Williams, were convicted of shooting and killing Lyons. Williams made parole in 2021.

He will be up for parole again in 2034.