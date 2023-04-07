Search and rescue team offers safety tips after busy week of rescues

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the temperatures get warmer, Kentucky's hiking trails tend to see a lot more activity. Search and rescue volunteers near the Red River Gorge are offering some safety tips after a particularly busy week for them.

Those who keep watch over the Red River Gorge know this is the time of year they need to be ready. John May is the chief of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team. Last year, he said they performed around 80 to 85 rescues. This year, he said, they're on track to keep that pace.

"Certainly been a busy week, overall, with the number of rescues we've had, and some of them quite serious," he said.

On Tuesday, a woman injured her leg and had to be carried out. The team covered about five miles on that mission. Then, as they were wrapping up that one, another woman became stranded on a ledge in another area. Search and rescue workers were able to set up a rope and harness to rescue her.

"Last night, we had some lost kids as young as 12 years old that were dropped off on one of the toughest trails in the Red River Gorge, which is Swift Camp Creek. A storm came through and got dark and they didn't have the proper provisions, lamps, or flashlights, cell phones went dead, no real way to communicate to the parents. They were kind of freaking out a little bit, so our team went out and found those folks about a mile and half down Swift Camp Creek and brought them out to a joyful reunion to the mother," May said.

Sometimes, bad things happen to even the most prepared hikers, but May said there are some basics, like the popular "Ten Essentials" people need to remember. Be sure to research the trail you're hiking. Wear proper clothes and bring appropriate gear. Make sure you've got food and water. Electronics are also a consideration.

"I really encourage people to bring a way to charge their cell phone. There's limited service out here, so if you come out in a no-service area, your phone is always working, trying to establish that connection and it'll run your battery down quicker," May said.

May also said it's also really important to be sure other people know where you'll be.

"It's always a good idea to tell someone where you're going, which trailhead you're going to be parked at, and what time you're expected to be out. I always do that and I'm a pretty experienced hiker," he said.

