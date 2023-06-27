Second Chance Academy aims to help Lexington inmates after release

LEXINGTON, Ky ( LEX 18) — Non-violent offenders inside the Fayette County Detention Center just saw their light at the end of the tunnel.

On Tuesday morning, Lexington Mayor, Linda Gorton unveiled the city’s new “Second Chance Academy,” which will offer soon-to-be-released inmates with a shot at employment.

“The program will start 60 days before release, and I am convinced it’ll make a big difference in people’s lives,” Mayor Gorton said.

The city will partner with Jubilee Jobs on this initiative, the first of its kind here, and they will offer inmate assistance with writing resumes, job interviewing skills, and potentially with job placement.

“The power of work can’t be overstated in that it releases dignity and self-worth to an individual,” said Jubilee Jobs CEO, Mason King.

Mr. King wasn’t alone when discussing how the recidivism rate generally decreases when a former inmate has a purpose on the outside, to go with a paycheck.

“They get out, they’re not getting employment, and they end up committing a crime, or maybe drug use or whatever it might be and they end up back in jail. We want to prevent that and make sure they have full-time employment,” said Amy Glasscock who was hired by the mayor as Business Engagement Director.

“It is about the recidivism rate, but even more than that it’s about people,” Mrs. Gorton said. “It’s about specific people who will have, if you want to call it that, a second lease on life,” Mayor Gorton added.

In some cases, a person convicted of a non-violent offense might have acted out of desperation, or addiction or maybe they’ve just been figuratively kicked to the curb by life and family members and resorted to crime as a result. This program aims to change that trajectory for them.

“We’re redefining that narrative by giving people the opportunity to have a job that says, ‘you’re important and we need you,’” said King.

“We’re pretty pumped up about it,” the mayor said at the end of her speech.

The program will begin on July 1 and is fully funded through June 2025.