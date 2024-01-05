Second person arrested in connection to downtown Lexington shooting on New Year's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A second person has been arrested in connection to the shooting that happened in downtown Lexington on New Year's Day.

Lexington police say they arrested 33-year-old Jonneisheia Lewis, who is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a handgun by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Lewis is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police are also looking for 30-year-old Lavonne Smith, who they believe is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 859-258-3600.