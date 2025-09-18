Settlement reached in connection with death of KY couple after Denny's sign hit car

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A settlement has been reached in connection with the death of a couple killed when a restaurant sign crashed down on their car in a Hardin County parking lot.

The incident happened in the Denny's parking lot in January 2023, at a location in Elizabethtown just east of I-65.

Covering Kentucky Two dead after Denny's sign falls on car in Elizabethtown Web Staff

The sign was mounted high on a pole when it fell onto the car, which was occupied by three people, including 72-year-old Lillian Curtis and her husband, 77-year-old Lloyd Curtis.

Lillian died on the day of the accident, and Lloyd died from his injuries a few days later.

Police said intense wind gusts knocked the sign from its base, but the family filed a lawsuit claiming Denny's could have done more to prevent the tragedy.

Earlier this week, a Hardin Circuit Judge dismissed the suit after the parties reached a settlement in the case.