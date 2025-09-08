Several people injured after vehicle crash during traffic stop in Bath County, KSP investigating

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is conducting an investigation into a vehicle crash in Bath County that resulted in several people being injured on Sept. 6.

Officials reported that at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, troopers with KSP Post 8 Morehead were conducting traffic enforcement on I-64 in Bath County when they saw a Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed in a westbound lane.

As troopers began to conduct a traffic stop, the Altima exited I-64 at exit 121 and collided with a minivan near the intersection of KY 36, officials detailed. Two people in the minivan were taken to an area hospital for injury treatment.

The four juveniles in the Altima, officials added, were taken to various hospitals for their injuries. According to officials, criminal charges are pending at this time and the incident remains under investigation.