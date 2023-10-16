Sewer department creating emergency bypass after Frankfort rockslide, engineers determining cliff's stability

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A massive rockslide changed the face of a cliff in downtown Frankfort last week. Now, the city is looking into the stability of the remaining cliffside.

From Gene Burch's backyard overlooking the Kentucky River and Downtown Frankfort, you can see the Capitol, the bridges, and all the activity in the town below.

"Every morning, I get up, I look out the window, and I thank my lucky stars," Burch said.

Before he could make it to the window Thursday morning, he knew there was trouble.

"I was just laying in bed, about to get up and all of a sudden, all hell broke loose," Burch said.

Burch said the noise sounded like an earthquake, but his house wasn't shaking.

"It lasted 15 or 20 seconds and I knew it wasn't good," he said.

Burch had experienced another rockslide back in 1999 and he suspected that's what it was.

The city's emergency management department has engineers working on a report to determine the stability of the remaining cliffside. Burch said he doesn't believe his home is in danger, but he is concerned about a sewer line near the slide. Frankfort's sewer director said 30% to 35% of the city's flow goes through that line. It's flowing fine for now, but they're working to create an emergency bypass and come up with a long-term plan to move the line away from the cliff.

"I'm glad that's not my problem to figure out," Burch said.

In the meantime, Burch is enjoying the view. The slide cleared out some trees that were blocking the river. He's also keeping a sense of humor about all the excitement from that cliff.

"One of my neighbors offered me $13 for my house. We bumped it up to $15 with one of the others!" he laughed.

Frankfort's emergency management director said he hopes to have that report back later this week.

