Sha’Carri Richardson will not race 200m at U.S. Trials
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2021; Eugene, OR, USA; Sha'Carri Richardson poses withUnited States flag after winning the women's 100m during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 16:54:52-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.