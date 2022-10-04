'She is just an inspiring woman': 12-year-old Corbin boy remembers his idol, Loretta Lynn

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 12-year-old Corbin boy describes himself as Loretta Lynn's biggest fan.

We've introduced you to presidential expert Reed Elliotte before during our Spotlight on the American Spirit series. When his mother picked him up from school early on Tuesday, he knew something had happened. She broke the news to him that his idol, Loretta Lynn, had passed away at the age of 90.

"I just started bawling," said Elliotte. "You've just got to keep going. You can't stop time. You just have to keep going."

Reed has been a superfan of the country superstar since he first saw the movie "Coal Miner's Daughter" back in 2020.

"I knew she was a very special lady because she was from our state, and she is just an inspiring woman that led others to be like her, and I just love her to death," he said. "I love her so much."

Reed has had opportunities to share his love of Lynn by singing at her birthday bash at her Tennessee ranch.

He even had a chance to visit her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Reed has plans to honor her the best way he knows how.

"I'm also going to honor her by singing about her and telling stories about her to younger generations," said Elliotte.

Reed never got to meet Lynn in person but says she's been a role model to him and many others.

"I think people can learn from her on how to do stuff, especially if they are having a hard time because Loretta Lynn has definitely had some hard times and people can learn from her."

Reed knows all tough times as a two-time cancer survivor. But his enthusiasm for living and overcoming obstacles is something he shared with the Queen of country music.

"Wow, coming from the Appalachian mountains with nothing to this incredible woman who has accomplished so much in her life," he said.

Reed says it's going to take a long time before he gets over Lynn's death.