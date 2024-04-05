'She made the best of every day': Twin sister remembers Kate Kaufling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People around the state are mourning the death of UK Dance Team member Kate Kaufling, who died Easter Sunday following a battle with bone cancer.

They say the connection between twins is special. That was true for Abbey and Kate Kaufling of Louisville.

"Being twin sisters, we went to the same school, we had the same group of friends, and we danced together every day since," said Abbey Kaufling.

The two took that love of dancing to UK, where they were both on the dance team.

Last summer, just weeks after dance team tryouts, Kate got checked out by doctors for knee pain, lumps, and swollen lymph nodes. The diagnosis was stunning. It was osteosarcoma.

"We all took it as a shock of how a 20-year-old healthy athlete can have such a rare and aggressive form of cancer," said Abbey Kaufling. "Then we had to take the time to grieve that and then turn it to us. We have to fight this thing."

Life abruptly changed for the Kaufling family, but Abbey and Kate's twin bond was stronger than ever.

"I would be sitting in my bed, and she would come in my room, and we could lay in bed for hours and not even speak, but I would know she was right there," said Kaufling. "It's being able to have her with me every single minute of my life. It was really special."

During her nearly year-long fight against cancer, she continued her studies at the UK College of Nursing. Kate and Abbey could also lean on the support of the UK Dance Team and the coaches.

"Part of our nationals routine this year was a tribute to Kate, and just the overwhelming amount of support from the girls, as well as the coaches, has been awesome throughout the entire year," said Kaufling.

Kate died on Easter Sunday with her family by her side. Abbey says she will never forget Kate's positive attitude despite her illness.

"She always made the best out of every day. She always had her pearls on and her lashes on, no matter if it was the worst day or the best day," said Kaufling. "I think taking what life throws at you and not make it ruin your life, but make the best out of it, and she showed me how to do that every single day."

Abbey wants people to encourage people to "Be Kate Kind" and do random acts of kindness in memory of the twin she called her "soulmate."

"I'm so grateful I was able to spend 20 years with my sister, and I know I'm going to be able to live for her and through her every single day," said Kaufling.

Kate's family has asked that donations be made to Cincinnati Children's Medical Research and Hospital instead of flowers in honor of Kate.

Her visitation will take place on Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home in Louisville and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.