Watch Now
News

Actions

Sheriff: Man caught on camera looking through home's window arrested

colby fredrick.jpeg
Bourbon County Detention Center
colby fredrick.jpeg
Posted at 11:20 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 11:20:34-05

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bourbon County Sheriff's Department has arrested the man suspected of looking through the window of a home on Chambers Street.

According to an arrest citation, 53-year-old Colby Frederick was caught on a surveillance camera looking into the home. The victim told police that she was walking through her home in just a "white shirt with no bottoms on," and her child was undressed as well.

The arrest citation states that through investigating and tips, they were able to conduct an interview with Frederick, in which he confessed to the police and wrote an apology to the victim.

He is lodged in the Bourbon County Detention Center and charged with voyeurism and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18