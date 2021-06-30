Sheriff promising heavier police presence at Clark County Fair following shooting scare

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The fun ended in a hurry when at least one person fired multiple gunshots into the crowd attending the Clark County fair on Tuesday night.

Several eyewitness tell LEX 18 they thought at first someone had set off some fireworks, but it didn’t take long for everyone to realize what had really happened.

“I left my ride and ran over there because I thought somebody was shooting at everybody. By the time I got over there, there was a gentleman with a gunshot wound to his leg,” said ride operator, Michael Roberts.

That gentleman was treated at a nearby hospital and released. Another person’s leg was grazed but didn’t require medical attention. In short, everyone who was here got very lucky. Now the county sheriff is looking for at least two suspects while promising a heavier police presence for the duration of the fair, which runs through Saturday night.

“I’ve had several people call and ask that; the fair will be open for the rest of the week,” said Sheriff Berl Purdue.

“We’ll probably have a little heavier emphasis on the number of deputies there for the rest of the week,” Sheriff Purdue continued.

Purdue said he’d have 4 or 5 deputies on-scene on a normal weeknight at the fair, and as many as 9 or 10 on a regular weekend. He thinks Tuesday’s incident originated in a nearby county before spilling onto his fairgrounds.

“We have people of interest that we’re looking to talk with. And we have some evidence and statements to corroborate the motive for it,” Purdue said of the incident, which he said likely involved some younger people in the 17-21 age range.