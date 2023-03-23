Shooting suspects arraigned, mother seeks justice for slain daughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s not easy for Heather Mammen to look at her daughter’s accused killers, but she did it on Thursday and will continue to do it until she feels justice is served.

“Elaina needs a voice, and we’re her voice because she’s not here anymore,” Mammen said, following the arraignments of Hubert Riley, Alexander Riley and Maurice Curry.

The cousins Riley have been indicted on a murder charge, Curry is facing a charge of tampering with evidence. All three are alleged to have been involved with the December 2022 shooting death of a then-19-year-old Elaina Mammen. Ever since it’s been a daily struggle for Heather and her two other daughters.

“I’m here for them, and for Elaina. I still have three daughters, one just isn’t here. She’s just resting with Jesus until we get to see her again,” Mammen said following the arraignment proceedings.

Mammen came to the arraignment just in case any of the three suspects asked for a reduction in bond.

“We don’t want them out,” she stated.

Mammen said she will also attend next month’s pretrial hearing, scheduled for April 20. In the meantime she’ll continue to organize events for the “Go Light Your World: project she launched in Elaina’s memory.

“We’re in the process of getting the project in to a non-profit organization and we’re planning on going National. There’s a lot of things in store,” she said of the project that’s based on performing random acts of kindness.

