Shooting victim's mother: 'He was a really good young man'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are still putting the pieces together about the city's 32nd homicide on Thursday night.

Police say they found 17-year-old Sergio Villarados in a car that was flipped over on Price Road along the Lexington Cemetery on Thursday night around 9:00.

His mother, Alvis Villarau, tells us through a relative translating from Spanish that her son was a hard-working young man and a senior at Dunbar High School who loved playing soccer.

"He was a really good young man," she said. "He didn't do anything wrong to no one. He always liked playing soccer."

A good, young man taken far too soon.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was also in the car. According to police, she had also been shot but was taken to the hospital and expected to survive. There are still details about the investigation we don't know.

Police have not said whether the shooting happened while they were outside the car or already inside.

"He was just a fun guy," his mother says. "He just liked to play around, and he was always making jokes."

Villarau has a simple request as the investigation continues. She wants people to come forward if they have information.

"She just wants justice for her son," Sergio's aunt translated from his mother.