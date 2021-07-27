Simone Biles out of women's Olympic gymnastics team final in Tokyo

Simone Biles is out of the women's Olympic gymnastics team final in Tokyo.

Biles competed in Team USA's first rotation on vault, bailing out of her Amanar and scoring a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist. She was then seen walking off the floor with her bag and a trainer.

"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Biles was originally slated to compete on uneven bars in the second rotation, but Jordan Chiles, originally sitting out on the apparatus, was subbed in. Biles returned to the arena before the U.S. competed and hugged her teammates before watching their routines from the sideline, dressed in her warmups.

In qualification, the 24-year-old Biles became the first woman since 1992 to advance to all six possible Olympic finals — the team final, individual all-around final and vault, floor, beam and uneven bars final. Though she led the all-around ranks, Biles was uncharacteristically shaky and nearly missed out on beam final entirely.

The U.S. women are seeking their third consecutive Olympic team title.