Sipping and strolling in Winchester? Ordinance would allow open container downtown

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Beginning this spring, downtown Winchester's nightlife might be a little livelier and might last a little deeper into the night than in previous years.

“Bring open-container alcohol consumption to our downtown on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays,” said Cameron Correll, who leads Winchester First as part of the Chamber of Commerce office.

Correll cited several examples (Richmond, Bowling Green) when touting the city ordinance that’s been written and could be voted on and passed by this spring.

“I think there are about a dozen in Kentucky, so it’s not a unique thing, just (unique) for Winchester,” she said.

Mrs. Correll said the open container law in other cities has helped boost businesses there, and the impact here would likely be similar.

“My favorite example is that you’re going to a Friday show at Leeds, you’re having dinner at Loma’s, you get one drink to go as you enjoy that for the two blocks you walk to Leeds and enjoy the show,” she said.

Correll said the first public meeting to discuss this ordinance went well. She feels most business owners are on board with this and expects it to pass in time for the Beer Cheese Festival in June.

“That's one of our biggest days of the year, and it's already a very jovial atmosphere,” said Ronald Combuoyholden, the owner of Eclectic Alchemy on the corner of Main Street. “But sometimes people are limited to certain areas and don't get to see the rest of our beautiful downtown,” he continued.

Correll noted that an added police presence would be part of the plan on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays when open containers are allowed. And the outdoor drinking hours would be limited to when alcohol can be legally served inside.

“I think it’ll add to the fabric of our downtown, and it’ll keep people shopping as well,” Correll said.

She added that pandemic to-go alcohol sales did well for the downtown bar and restaurants, and those owners asked for this type of ordinance to be implemented.