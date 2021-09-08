Six FCPS bus routes canceled Wednesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Six Fayette County Public Schools bus routes are canceled as of Wednesday morning.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Wednesday September 8:

AM Bus 874 Deep Springs

AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 409 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 319 Breckinridge Henry Clay

AM Bus 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

Fayette County Public School Board recently approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.