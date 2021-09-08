Six FCPS bus routes canceled Wednesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Six Fayette County Public Schools bus routes are canceled as of Wednesday morning.
The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Wednesday September 8:
- AM Bus 874 Deep Springs
- AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
- AM Bus 409 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
- AM Bus 319 Breckinridge Henry Clay
- AM Bus 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
- AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle
Fayette County Public School Board recently approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.