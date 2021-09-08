Watch
Six FCPS bus routes canceled Wednesday morning

School Bus
Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 06:44:31-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Six Fayette County Public Schools bus routes are canceled as of Wednesday morning.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Wednesday September 8:

  • AM Bus 874 Deep Springs
  • AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
  • AM Bus 409 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
  • AM Bus 319 Breckinridge Henry Clay
  • AM Bus 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
  • AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

Fayette County Public School Board recently approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.

