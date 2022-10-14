Slow down, move over: AAA lobbies for more roadside protections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday is National Move Over Day, a day to raise awareness about the dangers roadside workers face on the job every day.

Across the United States, a towing technician dies on the job every six days, according to the Towing and Recovery Association of America. The National Highway Safety Administration reports roadside fatalities have also increased by 45% in the last decade.

There are laws in all 50 states, according to AAA, but some states are not as strict as others. For example, in Kentucky, drivers need to move over for emergency or public safety vehicles with flashing lights or slow down if that's not possible. But our law doesn't apply to drivers of disabled cars, city and utility workers, or road maintenance workers. AAA says they're going to lobby for these changes in Frankfort to help keep everyone safe.

"For all of those folks who do have to work roadside, it's already affecting those families. They have to worry about that day in, day out," said AAA spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins. "And so this really hits home when we're talking about expanding it to include folks who also find themselves in a situation where they are broken down and have to wait beside the road."

AAA fleet supervisor Seth Pierce spent nearly seven years as a tow truck driver. He knows how dangerous the job can be, especially on highways and interstates.

"Everyone has a family, and everyone wants to get home to their family," Pierce said. "Just imagine. Put yourself on the side of the road. Put yourself standing on the side of the road."

AAA research shows only 60% of Kentucky drivers know a move over law exists in the Commonwealth. But more than 90% of Kentuckians support laws to protect roadside workers.

According to Weaver Hawkins, driver behavior plays a major role in roadside tragedies, from aggressive driving and speeding to impaired and distracted driving.

Nationwide in the last two years, two towing technicians from AAA have died on the job.