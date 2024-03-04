Small Springfield business spreads message of forgiveness after Campbellsville murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Campbellsville community continues to heal after the murder of Josiah Kilman. One local business co-owner – and Campbellsville student – created an item hoping to spread a positive message about the power of forgiveness.

“I knew that I had to do something,” Madison Taylor said as she described the campus atmosphere. “On Monday, just like walking to and from class, everywhere was just silent. Like outside, you didn't hear anything. You could just feel the hole that was left.”

Madison co-owns the business 2 Chicks’ Farm LLC along with her sister, Lauren Taylor. As the week went on, Madison, who studies business management at Campbellsville, recalled one specific word that stuck out to her from Wednesday’s campus chapel.

Madison Taylor, co-owner of 2 Chicks' Farm, LLC

“I was laying in bed on Wednesday night, and I couldn't sleep just thinking about what Josiah's dad had talked about, and forgiveness was the word that just kept coming back to my mind because that's what his dad just kept reminding everybody of.

Joe Kilman, Josiah’s father, challenged students to choose forgiveness.

“Unforgiveness,” Kilman said, “that’s a curse.”

The message inspired Madison to create a crewneck with a simple design bearing the word ‘forgiveness’ stitched across the front. Taylor posted the design, along with a few paragraphs sharing her heart behind the item. The post reached over 30,000 people, with over 100 orders coming in.

With limited resources, Taylor had to temporarily pause orders. Now, Madison and Lauren found a few other machines to rent and have resumed production. Despite the overwhelming support, Madison hopes people won’t lose sight of the word across the front of the crewneck.

“No matter what somebody has done to you, just always forgive,” Madison said, “because you never know what they've gone through, and there's no need to hold grudges on anybody. You have to look at the bigger picture.”

“It doesn’t matter what they do or who it is,” Lauren added, “you just need to forgive them.”

Madison plans to donate at least half of the proceeds in memory of Josiah Kilman. To order a crewneck, click here. You can learn more about 2 Chicks’ Farm LLC by visiting their page on Facebook.

