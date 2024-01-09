Smoke detector saves Georgetown family from potentially deadly house fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown firefighters responded to a home on Fountain Avenue last week for reports of a fire that began in the back of the house.

“It's my understanding there was a young female inside at the time, upstairs, possibly taking a nap,” said Georgetown Fire Assistant Chief of Prevention Seth Johnson.

When seconds mattered, a smoke detector alerted the girl of the danger downstairs.

“That smoke detector made her get up, she walked down the steps and that's where she was met with smoke coming down the hallway, and she was able to get out quickly,” said Johnson.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and the family is now safe.

Johnson credits their smoke alarm as the first line of defense.

“Every minute matters, but more importantly, every second matters because that is the difference between life and death.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than one-third of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.

Additionally, the risk of dying in a house fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

When installing smoke detectors:



Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home. Install alarms in the basement.

It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms so that when one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound.

Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

“It's an inexpensive way to protect yourself and your family,” said Johnson.

If you can’t afford a smoke detector or are unable to install it, the Red Cross may be able to assist by providing free detectors and installation throughout Kentucky.

In Georgetown, the Red Cross has partnered with the fire department for the initiative.

“If you're in need of a smoke detector or simply want us to come out and check what you have to make sure everything is working good, you can call us here at the fire department and myself or a member of the staff will come and inspect,” said Johnson.

You can contact the Georgetown Fire Division of Prevention at 502-603-5844.

