Social media posts allege racism at school, Mercer Co. official can’t confirm

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community members are reacting after reading several posts from parents of Mercer County school students who are claiming their children have been subjected to racist and demeaning behavior on school grounds.

LEX 18 was offered a copy of those posts, but the names were redacted.

One parent wrote that her child has heard the n-word around King Middle School in Mercer County. A second said her son came home with the word “slave” written on his hand and accused a fellow student of having written that. A third parent made others aware of a phone app called, “Whip.” When you download this app it’ll make the same sound a whip makes when striking another person. She said some students have been using that app in the presence of minority students.

School superintendent, Jason Booher told LEX 18 that he was unaware of the social media posts and has not received a single call, or e-mail from a parent indicating that this is happening in one, or more of his schools.

“This district is one team with one goal; to give the students the best educational experience possible,” Booher told LEX 18. “If any parent becomes aware of something like this from their child then they should always contact their school district. I will continue to look into this, however,” he added.

Booher wasn’t aware of the “Whip” app but did say he researched it so he’d be familiar with it in the event these accusations are proven true and he ultimately needs to deal with them in the appropriate manner.

The Mercer County school district will be on spring break all of next week.