Soldier confirmed dead following aviation incident at Fort Campbell

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (LEX 18) — One soldier is confirmed dead and another is injured following an aviation incident at Fort Campbell on Wednesday night, officials with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs reported.

A release noted that the incident occurred in the Fort Campbell training area at around 7 p.m. and emergency services immediately responded.

A soldier has been confirmed dead and the other soldier involved is currently in stable condition, officials added.

The incident is under investigation.

On Thursday, Senator Craig Richardson reacted to the tragic crash, releasing the following statement:

The news from Fort Campbell last night is heartbreaking. One of our nation’s soldiers has lost their life, and another is recovering from injuries sustained in a tragic helicopter incident. Our commonwealth grieves alongside the families, the Fort Campbell community, and the broader Army family. This soldier is mourned not just by Kentucky, but by a nation that owes its freedom to the selfless service of men and women like them. We pray for healing for the injured and strength for every service member and loved one facing the weight of this loss. This tragedy is a solemn reminder that the dangers our military faces are not limited to distant battlefields. The call to serve brings risks at home, in training, preparation, and quiet readiness. To the soldiers at Fort Campbell and across our armed forces—know that we see your sacrifice and stand with you. Kentucky is proud to be home to heroes. Today, we honor one of them.

In addition, the Mayor of Montgomery County, Tenn., Wes Golden, stated on social media:

"When Fort Campbell service members are affected, all of Montgomery County feels it—we are one united community. The brave men and women of Fort Campbell and their families are the heart of Montgomery County. They strengthen our community and are more than service members; they are our friends, neighbors, and colleagues."

