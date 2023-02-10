Some Kentucky parents say the baby formula shortage is not over

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly one year after the nationwide baby formula shortage began, some Kentucky parents tell LEX 18 they're still searching for specific types of formula and coming up empty.

That includes Georgetown mom Danielle Cook, who we met first met in May 2022, when she was pregnant with her daughter. At that point, she was having trouble finding formula for her son Kyzer.

Now, baby Kylee is almost six months old. Cook says she's once again forced to search for the right formula for her infant. It's Similac Alimentum and she says it's the only kind Kylee will take with her acid reflux.

"I thought I was going to be the lucky one and not have any problems until about two and a half months ago," she said.

The baby formula shortage turned into a crisis last summer. With the problem expected to continue through spring of this year, parents like Cook and her husband Bobby are still struggling.

"He found it at Walgreens the other day, and they don't take WIC," Cook said. "So he had to pay cash for it. She needs to eat, so we gotta do what we gotta do."

Cook isn't sure what her next steps are to make sure Kylee is fed. At six months old, the baby could take formula for six more months.

"I wanna take her off of it, but I know it's not the best thing," she said.

But she wants others to know for some families, the baby formula shortage does not feel like it's over.

This week, Kentucky's WIC program announced they will return to only offering Similac products starting March 1st. They said Similac has assured them there is enough formula for store shelves.