'Someone knows something': Meadowbrook Park homicide remains unsolved two years later

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s been more than two years since Kobe Persley was shot in Lexington’s Meadowbrook Park. He eventually died from those injuries about one month after being struck multiple times. Police still don’t have a suspect in custody, and Kobe’s father, Elijah, is still hurting from the loss.

“Every day I think (about him). I just wish he was here,” Elijah said on Monday morning.

Elijah said he’s been frustrated that no one has come forward with any information about his son’s death.

“Someone knows something,” he insists.

He also said he has a hard time getting updates from police, but he’s been told the case hasn’t gone “cold.”

For now, he hangs onto the memories of his son, which can still make him emotional.

“He was a great basketball player, could’ve done great things. He was a good student and he was funny,” Mr. Persley said while fighting back tears.

Persley said Kobe’s brothers and sisters are holding up but they too feel his loss.

“His little brother talks about him all the time. I just hope and pray somebody comes forward and he’ll get his justice,” Persley said.