Somerset man found dead as authorities attempted to serve arrest warrant, KSP investigating

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a death investigation was conducted after a man in Pulaski County was found dead as authorities were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

KSP detailed that a preliminary investigation found that on July 18, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshall's Service tried to serve the warrant on 47-year-old Brian L. Turner at a home on KY1676.

Before Turner's apprehension, KSP reported that Turner allegedly "ingested a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine." Turner was then taken to an area hospital where he was reportedly pronounced dead on July 19 by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.

Officials suspect drugs were a contributing factor in the investigation. KSP added that a toxicology report is pending.

The death investigation is ongoing, according to KSP.