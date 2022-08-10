Special operation leads to arrest of 13 Fayette County registered sex offenders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Over 450 registered sex offenders currently live in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Kathy Witt.

“They live throughout our community,” said Witt, during a presentation at the Fayette District Court.

To ensure the offenders follow probation and obey the law, the Sex Offender Compliance Division conducts routine check-ins every 90 days.

Yet, the number of sex offenders in Fayette County is growing, calling for additional check-ins.

In a recent joint operation, US Marshals worked with the Kentucky Department of Corrections and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to monitor a group of 78 supervised sex offenders.

Deemed “Sex Offender Compliance Operation 2022,” agencies discovered non-compliance from a number of offenders.

“I can honestly say that this multi-agency operation has been more than successful,” said US Marshal Norman Arflack. “We made a number of apprehensions of those who are non-compliant in Fayette County.”

The team noted issues like firearm and narcotic violations. In total, 21 individuals were reported to have violated their probation or parole, and 13 of them were arrested.

This non-compliance will not be tolerated in Fayette County or anywhere else in the eastern district of Kentucky,” stated Arflack.

The operation required collaboration from various agencies, but the outcome proved invaluable.

“We all want the same thing, we want a safe community for everyone,” said Witt. “Partnerships like this make our communities safer, and so this project is just one example of what working together accomplishes.”

You can search the Kentucky sex offender registry or learn more about the department here: Sex Offender Compliance Division | Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Lexington, KY (fayettesheriff.com)