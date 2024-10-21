Spooky sights take over downtown in Lexington's Halloween festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A horde of zombies overran downtown Lexington Sunday evening. But don’t be too alarmed – it’s just a part of Lexington’s annual Halloween festival.

The free festival is listed as a top event, making USA Today’s Top 10 Halloween destinations and Oprah Magazine’s Top 25 Best Halloween Festivals Across the U.S.

Haydn Haycocks, dressed as one of the zombies, said, “I moved here in 2017 and heard about it, and then, I guess you could say I collapsed and I died just in time to get here.”

The zombies joined a much smaller group of Michael Jackson's at the festival. During the festival, a chorus of groups dancing to “Thriller” made their way along Main Street. One of the dancers matching Jackson’s red-vested look was Payton Martin.

“This is my first year doing it, actually, and this is my first year actually seeing the Thriller thing, so this is all new to me too,” Martin said. “I’ve been doing the Michael (Jackson) thing ever since I was a little kid honestly. I always loved his music.”

“I never thought the day would come that I would rise,” Haycocks said, playing into his character, “but I did it, and I’m absolutely – it is an honor to be a part of it.”

At the festival, Julie “Juju” Judge was a vendor at her store she called Jujuland. Judge has been at the event for the past 10 years, and the freaky festivities don’t scare her.

“It’s all about good juju because they all have sending good juju and to me good juju is love, peace, and understanding, and getting out in nature and loving life. And look, look around us. It’s nothing but love man, and it’s beautiful.”

As the sun set, Main Street filled with knights, dancers, and costumed characters waiting for the thrilling parade.

“I love the people. I love talking to the people,” Judge added. “I love seeing everybody’s creativity coming out, and costumes, my God, I mean that’s amazing, as everybody gets out of their norm. And then of course the parade. The parade is always so much fun.”

Indeed the parade was fun, as friends and families waved to the groups walking the street. At the end, the dancing groups showed off their moves culminating another fun festival. Some might even say, it was a thriller.

