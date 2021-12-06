Watch
Stamping Ground Road closed, power outage in Scott County

Posted at 7:47 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 08:19:21-05

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Stamping Ground Road is currently closed near Stamping Ground Elementary School.

Crews are working to fix power lines on the side of the road.

More than 500 people are without power right now, according to KU. The company says damage will take hours to fix.

Stamping Ground fire officials confirm that two mobile homes overturned and two injuries in the downtown area. Many trees and power lines down over roads as well as damage to homes because of fallen trees.

Some Scott County Schools are currently without power. Officials announced all students in Scott County will have a NTI day today because of the reported storm damage in the county. This will be their first NTI day of the year.

