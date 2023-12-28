Stanford mayor declares state of emergency over water shortage

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The mayor of Stanford has declared a state of emergency due to a water shortage in the city.

Mayor Dalton Miller is asking everyone to cut back on their water usage while dealing with this shortage.

Mayor Miller signed the executive order on Wednesday, allowing them to quickly buy more water without going through the usual government process.

The order requires the city to use its resources to help citizens who might need it.

LEX 18's Sean Moody spoke with Mayor Miller, who said he wants everyone to reduce their usage by about 20 percent.

The mayor also asked anyone who sees a water leak to report it.