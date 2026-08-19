12-year-old Lexington boy honored by Kentucky lawmakers for saving man from drowning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky lawmakers honored a 12-year-old Lexington boy who saved a man from drowning earlier this summer.

Avory Woolery received a citation of achievement from the Kentucky House of Representatives on Wednesday and met with the governor to celebrate his heroic actions.

LEX News first introduced Woolery at the beginning of July, when he jumped into a pool at his apartment complex and saved a man from drowning without any hesitation.

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"He was drowning, and I'm not going to let somebody drown," Woolery previously told LEX News.

Since then, Woolery has started a brand new school year — and his classmates have already heard about what he did.

"At school [I'm] overwhelmed. I'm getting bombarded with questions," he said.

At the award ceremony, lawmakers told Woolery they hope his action inspires others.

"We hope somebody out there will see this and they'll think when they're in the same situation to be a little bit more like Avory," Rep. Chad Aull said.

Woolery said the path to doing that is simple.

"Try and be the best person you can be whenever someone is in danger or someone just needs a friend," Woolery said.

Karolina Buczek is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Karolina at karolina.buczek@wlex.tv.