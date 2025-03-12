Beshear says signed bill will 'create harsher penalties for predators'

(LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced on social media that he signed Senate Bill 73, which he says will "create harsher penalties for predators using images for blackmail or exploitation."

In the video, Beshear noted that Kentucky's attorney general office arrested, prosecuted, and incarcerated more child predators than any other AG's office.

Beshear added that the bill will make sextortion a crime and highlighted the extra resources that law enforcement will have by signing the bill.

"But to all the parents, watch what your kids do online," Beshear expressed. "They might not like it, but you provide a level of protection that's so necessary in today's world."