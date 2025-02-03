Beshear says Trump's tariffs are putting Kentucky's bourbon industry in danger

(LEX 18) — On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear highlighted the impact that he says Trump's tariffs will have on the bourbon industry in Kentucky.

In a social media post Beshear stated the following:

Harmful tariffs are putting our bourbon industry in danger, threatening the livelihood of over 23,000 Kentuckians and their families. I’m asking our congressional delegation to stand with me and fight for the folks who sustain our signature industry.

In an open letter to representatives in Washington D.C., Beshear noted that the bourbon industry in the state is a key economic value and accounts for more than $9 million in economic output each year.

Beshear added that the industry also supports more than 23,100 jobs statewide. Further, the letter reads the tariffs are already leading to "retaliatory actions" that Beshear details will be "costly, disruptive, and harmful" to Kentucky families in the industry.

Further, Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released a statement that reiterated Beshear's response to Trump's tariffs and the Kentucky bourbon industry.

“Kentucky Democrats, including Governor Beshear and Congressman McGarvey, are doing everything they can to prevent a catastrophic trade war. If Kentucky Republicans in Washington have our state’s best interests at heart — and aren’t just legislative rubber stamps for the president — they’d urge Donald Trump to immediately put a stop to this before he unleashes any more harm on our Commonwealth.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky also addressed the state bourbon industry in a social media post on Monday afternoon.

There's no stronger advocate for KY bourbon in D.C. than @RepAndyBarr. Funny how these clowns are suddenly concerned about speculative inflation.



But it's not surprising that @KYDems are hoping for economic failure. Just last week, their boss, @AndyBeshearKY, said Americans need…

In the latest news on tariffs, Trump reportedly paused tariffs on Mexico for one month after speaking with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

"It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States," President Trump stated on Truth Social.

