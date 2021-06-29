Charles Booker to make 'big announcement' on Thursday, further hinting at U.S. Senate run

(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky state representative Charles Booker plans to make a "big announcement" on Thursday, and all signs point to it being another run for the U.S. Senate.

I love big announcements.



Especially the one I am going to make on Thursday. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) June 29, 2021

In April, Booker formed an exploratory committee to look at the possibility of a second Senate run. He previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 on a progressive platform, touting the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, but ended up losing to former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath by nearly 3 percentage points.

If he were to run, Booker would be going for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Rand Paul.

They say change isn’t possible in a place like Kentucky.



Well, we already proved them wrong. We showed them what’s possible in Kentucky. In 2022, we can shock the world.



That’s why I’m exploring a run for U.S. Senate.



Join us: https://t.co/PHdndrl972 pic.twitter.com/VnRc521QS2 — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) April 12, 2021

"For a progressive or a liberal to win in Kentucky, statewide, is a very much a difficult, herculean, task," said Bob Babbage of Babbage Cofounder. "That's really what Booker faces. Anybody who runs has a chance. We have no idea what the dynamics will be exactly or what could happen that we can't anticipate today. But based on what we know right now, it is a stiff challenge for Booker to take on this incumbent at this time."

Booker has previously said he's not afraid of the challenge, should he choose to run.

"I'm going to be fighting to make sure we transform Kentucky because this place means everything to me," said Booker. "You know, I've got two daughters and I've got one on the way in August. And I want to make sure Kentucky is ready to make sure they can surpass their dreams."

Booker will make his announcement Thursday at noon at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville. He previously served as a Kentucky state representative in the state's 43rd district.