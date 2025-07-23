Coleman urges NCAA to restore women athletes' records erased by 'biological males'

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney Russell Coleman urged the NCAA on Wednesday to restore the records and titles of women athletes that he said were erased by "biological males" who competed in women's sports.

Coleman said that these earned awards, records, and titles were "denied because of politics that allowed biological males to compete in women's sports."

Russell highlighted 12-time NCAA All-American University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines who tied with a trans athlete in March 2022.

“Kentucky is at the epicenter of college athletics, and we must continue to protect women’s sports from unfair politics that let men invade women’s sports and private spaces,” said Attorney General Coleman, a graduate of the University of Kentucky. “As the Attorney General and a father of two daughters, I’m eager to see these records be corrected and these women honored with awards and recognitions they worked so hard to earn.”

The attorney general wrote the following in a letter to the NCAA:

The policies that were created, promoted, and encouraged by the Biden Administration and the NCAA not only enabled biological men to compete against women in sporting events across the country, but denied deserving women the recognitions they had earned in events that you managed…. While we appreciate the steps the NCAA has taken since then, there is far more the NCAA can do for the women athletes that have competed and continue to compete in your events.

Find the full letter below.