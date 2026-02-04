Crystal Rogers Act passes Kentucky House committee, strengthens grand jury protections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmakers took a significant step toward strengthening grand jury proceedings Tuesday, passing legislation named after Crystal Rogers, a Bardstown woman who disappeared in 2015.

The House Judiciary Committee approved HB 305, known as the Crystal Rogers Act, with Rogers' family members present in the Capitol Annex. The bill now heads to the full House for consideration, according to the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Representative Candy Massaroni of Bardstown sponsored the legislation, which would make it illegal to knowingly record grand jury proceedings or disclose information gathered during hearings. The bill also extends the statute of limitations for violations from one year to 10 years.

"This bill is about protecting the integrity of investigations and ensuring that justice is not compromised," Massaroni said. "Grand jury secrecy exists for a reason, to safeguard witnesses, preserve evidence, and allow the process unfold without interference."

Her mother Sherry Ballard and brother Casey attended Tuesday's committee meeting to support the legislation.

"Their presence puts the faces of family behind this issue," Massaroni said. "Families who are waiting for answers deserve a system that works the way it is supposed to."

The measure aims to prevent improper disclosures that could compromise investigations, damage public confidence in the judicial system, and cause additional trauma to families seeking justice.