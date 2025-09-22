Daniel Cameron vying to keep McConnell's seat red in race for the Senate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Attorney General Daniel Cameron is vying for Mitch McConnell's Senate seat. Earlier this year, McConnell announced that, after 40 years in the Senate, he would not be running in 2026.

Cameron was the attorney general from 2019 to 2023. He told LEX 18's Ellen Ice that he is focusing on eliminating DEI, supporting Kentucky farmers, and adding nuclear energy production to the Commonwealth's arsenal.

“We have the opportunity here in Kentucky to be a part of the economy of tomorrow and lead on that which is really important because China is trying to lead,” said Cameron.

Sunday, people around the nation remembered Charlie Kirk. Kirk, a right-wing activist, was shot and killed on September 10. Cameron weighed in on the assassination.

“He was a warrior for free speech, an advocate for civil discourse and debate. I think the most heartbreaking of what happened is he was assassinated simply because he was trying to share a perspective to folks that perhaps had a different perspective than him,” said Cameron.

Cameron, who has two sons with his wife Makenze, with a third baby on the way, said he leans on his faith to face any fears about being in the public eye in a high-profile race.

“Fear is a natural part of our existence. From a faith perspective and lens, I continue to go out because I believe at the end of the day, the pain and suffering we have here is short and eternity is eternity,” said Cameron.

Democrat Logan Forsythe and Democrat Joel Willett announced their bids last week, joining Democrat State Representative Pamela Steven, Republican US Representative Andy Barr, Republican Nate Morris, and Republican Michael Faris.