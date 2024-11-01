Day-one early voting smashes prior turnout numbers in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentuckians are clearly energized by this year’s political races and ballot measures. More than 225,000 showed up to vote in-person on Thursday during the first day of in-person, no excuse voting.

To put that number in perspective, we look at the numbers from prior years, as provided by the office of Secretary of State, Michael Adams.

In 2020, the pandemic year, which induced the early voting that has remained in place, 57,154 people voted on day-one, Adams said. Then in 2022, the number jumped to 81,961 day-one voters. Thursday’s total represents a more than 100% increase year over year.

“We were just joking that maybe Tuesday, there won't be anyone left to vote because everyone is out here early,” voter, Morgan Amsler joked after casting his vote Friday morning at the Marksbury Public Library Branch.

Secretary Adams knows that won’t be the case on Election Day, but he’s been urging voters to take advantage of the early days, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, after his office saw a massive increase in early, excused voting last week.

Kentuckians clearly got the message because Friday’s lines at many central Kentucky locations were as long, if not longer, than they were on Thursday.

Some community members said they waited for about 45 minutes. Others claimed to have been in line for up to two hours, but no one seemed to be upset about it.

“The top of the ticket drove me to come out, but it was the Amendments as well,” Amsler said.

The school choice ballot measure is very much a hot button issue across the Commonwealth.

“Amendment 2. That was a big issue for me this year,” said Jonathan Scott, whose mother worked as a poll worker years ago.

For most, however, it’s about the top of the ticket.

“I think women have a right to do what they want to do with their own body, and they don't need somebody to tell them as if they're not smart enough to figure it out themselves,” Nancy Marshall said.

“For me, it means saving our democracy,” Mary Knight said, before alluding to her interest in the city parks measure given, she and her husband are frequent park users.

Early voting continues Saturday, and then Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5 will be the last opportunity for everyone.

For a list of Saturday’s early voting locations and times based on your county, click here: Polling Locations - State Board of Elections

