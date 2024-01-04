Governor focuses on economy, education during 2024 State of the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear presented the 2024 State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday evening from the House chambers.

The governor focused much of his attention on Wednesday on the economy, state infrastructure and public education.

“The state of our Commonwealth is stronger than it has ever been,” Beshear said in his address.

The governor touted more than 52,000 new jobs and "the highest wages we've ever seen," averaging $27.67 an hour.

Beshear also applauded the state's success in rebuilding homes after devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky and flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

“These homes aren’t just safe places to call home. They are symbols of hope,” the governor said.

One of those rebuilt homes belongs to the White family of Knott County, who was honored during Gov. Beshear's speech.

“He…knew our names. Who would’ve thought that?" said Cheyenne White.

“it’s very surreal. Feels like a dream or something,” said her husband, William White.

In his next term, the governor is calling for progress in education and health care.

Wednesday, he asked the legislature to fund 11% raises for all public school employees in order to compete with neighboring states. He also called for the state to fund universal Pre-K to improve Kindergarten preparedness rates.

During a press conference ahead of the address, House Speaker David Osborne seemed to dismiss universal Pre-K.

"I don’t think there’s much appetite in our chamber for it,” he said.

Beshear called for more access to health care, both mental and physical, and applauded the state's work in combatting the opioid epidemic.

Combatting this epidemic takes commitment," he said. A commitment we have embraced by increasing treatment beds by over 50% in the last four years – and I am proud to say that we now have the more treatment beds per capita than any other state in the country."

The Republican Party of Kentucky (RPK) also released a statement ahead of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday afternoon.

“Tonight, Andy Beshear will sing the same tired tune we’ve heard for years,” RPK spokesman Sean Southard wrote.

“He’ll claim credit for everything, from beautiful sunrises to bountiful harvests. When jobs grow from policies like right-to-work and tax reform, Andy acts as though he backed them. Kentucky's strength lies in Republican leadership, notably Senate President Stivers and Speaker Osborne. Republicans are committed to a sound budget, tackling rising crime, and addressing our students' educational needs.”

The governor called for unity between parties as he begins his second term.

To view the State of the Commonwealth, a full version of the address will be made available on KET.org. A full document version of the speech can be viewed below.



