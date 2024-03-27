'Ethan's Law' passed in Senate to protect animals from cruelty and neglect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — “We have a lot of catching up to do. There are a lot of things that Kentucky can do to help our animals,” Lt. Jai Hamilton said, pointing to Kentucky’s track record with animal cruelty.

According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Kentucky ranks as the fifth-worst state for animal protection laws.

Hamilton works as a cruelty investigator for the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.

“I’ve seen a lot of animals suffer. It is a lot worse than I ever could have imagined,” she said.

Just down the road at Paws 4 the Cause, general manager Anita Spreitzer shared one of her many stories.

“We got involved last year of 72 Malteses that were living in a shed. Now that gentleman got a slap on the wrist, and those dogs were in deplorable conditions. Out of the 72, I think there were seven that had to be put down for medical reasons.”

Both Hamilton and Spreitzer see change on the horizon thanks to Kentucky House Bill 258. Known as ‘Ethan’s Law,’ the bill pays homage to a dog named Ethan that survived neglect and abuse.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed the bill. Now, it awaits Governor Beshear's signature. Unlike past laws, Hamilton feels this bill will make a difference if signed into law.

“This new law is really going to open up the language so that a lot more of the cases that were once more a misdemeanor can be charged as a felony,” Hamilton said. “This is gonna be the biggest change if it does pass that’s happened in a long time.”

While Spreitzer feels this is a win, she still hopes to see change in the coming years.

“More needs to happen,” Spreitzer said. “But we’re heading in the right direction.”

